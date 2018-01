If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Last week, the unidentified beast (see below) was thought by Gary Weems to be a “shark prop from this past summer’s art festival.”

A good thought, but not a correct one.

Tom Speeches was right on, identifying the friendly fellow who lives in the ‘Tot Lot,’ writing that it “is the dinosaur that children get to play on located on School Street.”

Comments

comments