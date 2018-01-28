New trustees for library as Phyllis Gates steps down

The Shelter Island Public Library Board of Trustees bade farewell to long-time trustee Phyllis Gates and welcomed two new trustees at its annual meeting on January 20, 2018. Ms. Gates served as a trustee for the library for nine years, during which time she worked on everything from fundraising to publicity to special event planning. Her good humor and knowledge about library issues will be missed.

Joining the board are Linda Kraus and Brett James. Ms. Kraus. a registered nurse involved in many Island organizations, has been a year-round resident of Shelter Island for over 40 years. Ms. James recently retired as chief financial officer of a national consulting and accounting firm. She has a long history with Shelter Island, is an avid user of the library and is interested in literacy issues.

Library trustees volunteer their time and services. The board develops the mission of the library, adopts policies governing the library, appoints and evaluates a library director, reviews programs and services, maintains the physical facility, sets personnel policy for the staff and exercises fiduciary responsibility for the use of all funds. Its members also serve as advocates for the library in every possible manner.

Submitted by Terry Lucas,

Shelter Island Library Director

