Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Getting our share

To the Editor:

Cable TV franchise fees are governed by Section 622 of the Federal Cable Act.

Under Section 622, municipalities are entitled to a maximum of 5 percent of gross revenues derived from the operation of the cable system for the provision of cable services.

I suggest that a predicate for a new agreement be that Shelter Island demand the full 5 percent from Cablevision.

SCOTT A. ROBBINS

Shelter Island

Ripped off

To the Editor:

I could not agree more with Bob Frederick’s letter about Cablevision (“Many choices,” January 18).

The Optimum cable company is a huge rip-off. They force charges on the public that are totally unjustified. The $10 a month charge for each cable box is insane. To add insult to injury, I called about a charge of $7.95 for a sports package.

I don’t have a sports package or, at least, I never ordered one.

To this inquiry I was told that since I received channels 2 through 11, and they sometimes broadcast sports, this was considered a sports package despite their stating we get local stations in the basic package.

The town is in a powerful position to force these greedy, fraudulent operators to stop the rip-off. Drop the unjust $10 a month cable box charge and stop the charging for local channels, claiming they are “sports channels” because they broadcast a football or basketball game, which is not what they do a majority of the time.

They are not sports channels by any definition.

These are just a few of the wrongs that must be righted before a contract can be signed. How about finding out how many cable boxes we have on the Island and adding $10 apiece to the cost of the contract and see how they like being ripped off.

Let us hope the Town Board will show some moxie and stand up to these rip-off artists and consider their constituents.

JACK KIFFER

Shelter Island

Marching in D.C.

To the Editor:

On January 19, I attended the 45th March For Life in Washington D.C. for the annual protest march down the National Mall to the steps of the Supreme Court.

This year’s theme was, “Love Saves Lives,” and pro-life for the whole life, from conception through natural death. It’s a movement born out of love for self, neighbor and love for God.

At 8 a.m. the Archdiocese of Washington celebrated “a Mass for Life” in the Verizon Center, filling the 20,000-seat arena, with many priests offering confession in preparation for the plenary indulgence extended by Pope Francis.

The processional began with a traditional Mexican dance in veneration of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Unborn. Bishops were introduced and cheered by their home dioceses the same as you’d expect for a celebrity or a sports hero. There was worship, praise and music galore, and of course, a rosary-based prayer in five languages.

Around 10 a.m. the large crowd walked to the National Mall where other large groups were gathering. Notable speakers included President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence who addressed the crowd live from the White House. Then House Speaker Paul Ryan took the stage near the National Monument.

Our elected officials echoed the positive outlook with a pro-life president and pro-life majorities in Congress. They captured the energy of the youth that turned out with hope and inspiration for a better tomorrow. After the march we visited the National Shrine at Catholic University.

Pro-life takes love. Pro-life fosters brotherhood and promotes peace. The love we share with our neighbor is the spirit of pro-life. The way we treat others defines character. Should difficult situations arise, endeavor to be kind.

Love life, choose life.

SCOTT G. SIVCO

Shelter Island

