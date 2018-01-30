UPDATE: Snow causes school closing Tuesday

The over night snowfall has caused the Shelter Island School to close and Shelter Island Library to delay opening on Tuesday.

The school had said earlier that the start of classes would be delayed, but at about 7:25 announced: “After further review of the weather forecast and road conditions, school will be closed today, Tuesday, January 30th.”

Library Director Terry Lucas informed the Reporter that “for the safety of our staff and patrons, we are going to close today.”

Town Hall was on a two-hour delay to open.

Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said most area meteorologists were expecting a light dusting, but it turned out to be a snowfall in the three to five inches range. But Mr. Card said crews had been out early and all roads were passable.

He cautioned motorists to take it slow, and to stay off the roads if possible.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for the snow to continue until about 10 a.m. with total daytime accumulation of another inch.

It will be cold, according to the NWS, with a high temperature of 33 degrees and a north wind between 9 and 16 mph making it feel between 15 and 25 degrees.

