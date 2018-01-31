Zeldin on train that crashed, killed truck driver in Virginia

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) was among those on an Amtrak train that hit a large truck that was on the tracks, killing the truck driver, on Wednesday morning.

Mr. Zeldin and other Republican lawmakers were on the train headed to a retreat in Virginia when the accident occurred in Crozet, Virginia., about 110 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., at about 11:20 a.m., according to a statement from Amtrak.

Mr. Zeldin who represents Shelter Island, was not hurt. His office confirmed that his family wasn’t with him on the train.

No other lawmakers were seriously injured.

In an phone interview with CNN, Mr. Zeldin said he was not injured. “It certainly shocked everybody … It was a pretty hard collision. I’m really thankful the train was able to stay on the tracks …,” he said.

In a Tweet and on his Facebook page, Mr. Zeldin praised the first responders who assisted after the crash.

Mr. Zeldin told CNN that almost all GOP members of the House and Senate were on the train, headed for the Greenbrier Resort Hotel in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia, for an annual three-day policy retreat.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were slated to make appearances.

The congressman’s office said it was unclear at this time if the retreat will continue.

Reported by Taylor K. Vecsey and Kelly Zegers

