Shelter Island Police Department blotter

On January 27, Shelter Island police, Emergency Medical Services teams and the Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident on Route 114 near the intersection of West Neck Road.

They found Jose Ramos-Velez of Shelter Island pinned under his rolled-over Nissan Pathfinder. The vehicle had apparently slipped on the icy roadway, hit an earth embankment, rolled over onto its roof and then struck a telephone pole.

Mr. Ramos-Velos was taken to Klenawicus airstrip for transport by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. His condition there was listed as stable and non-life threatening.

There were two other accidents during the week — both involving deer.

On January 23, a deer hit the driver’s-side front corner of a police vehicle on Brander Parkway in Silver Beach. Damage was under $1,000. The deer had to be put down by police.

On the 27th, Ashley E. Corwin of Aquebogue was driving north on South Ferry Road when a deer ran into the passenger side of her vehicle, damaging the headlight and bumper. Damage was estimated at over $1,000.

Summonses

Walter V. Guaman of East Hampton was driving on St. Mary’s Road on January 24 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for speeding, 48 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per hour zone.

Also on the 24th, Sean S. Daley of Greenport was given a summons for speeding on Manwaring Road — 48 mph in a 35-mph-zone.

On January 28 Jacqueline Garcia Suriel of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Ferry Road for unlicensed operation.

other reports

A caller reported on January 23 that he had talked to a driver he saw throw litter out of his vehicle in the West Neck area. He did not request any police action. Police also notified PSEG about a downed tree and wires on an Island roadway.

On January 24 police checked a residence in the Heights for an individual wanted on an active bench warrant for failure to appear in Justice Court. The same day the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an active carbon monoxide alarm at a home on Ram Island; there was no sign of carbon monoxide. An injured deer reported on a Center roadway was put down by police.

Police on patrol on January 25 notified PSEG after seeing a low-hanging wire on Ram Island. An injured deer was reported in a yard in Menantic but was gone when police arrived. Also on January 25, police responded to a burglary alarm in the Heights; It was a false alarm and the building was secure.

Several incidents were reported on January 26. An Island caller who hit a deer while traveling on Scuttle Hole Road n the South Fork was advised to contact the Southampton Town Police; a silent panic alarm at a Center home was set off accidentally; police checked on the well-being of a couple in Hay Beach and also signed off on a resident’s vehicle lights, which had been repaired as a result of a traffic summons issued by Southampton Town Police.

The next day police notified the town, Heights and Dering Harbor highway staff about icy roadways; a missing stop sign in West Neck was reported to the Highway Department; and police advised a resident who had complained about a vehicle parked in front of his property that it was parked there legally.

On January 29, a Menantic caller reported that a freshwater pipe on a dock near his residence may be discharging water into the creek. Police advised him that the dock’s owner had a water bubbler/de-icer on the dock.

A racoon was reported in a dumpster on January 29. According to the animal control officer, the racoon was not injured but was just taking a nap. It was nudged out of the dumpster with no problem.

During the week, radar enforcement was conducted on eight occasions in the Center and the Heights resulting in two tickets; distracted driving enforcement was conducted on two days in the Center and West Neck and one ticket was issued. Two residents of South Ferry Hills and the Center, who had fallen in their homes, were assisted by police; no injuries were reported. Police also unlocked a vehicle when the keys were left inside, referred a caller to the building inspector and responded to a request for an extra patrol.

Aided Cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 23, 28 and 29.

