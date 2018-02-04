The mixed media artwork of Shelter Island artist Katherine Hammond will be on view at the Quogue Library throughout the month of February. The title of the show is “Embracing Joy,” and each one of Ms. Hammond’s colorful and lively works on paper is an expression of the artist’s response to the questions: “What can we discover about ourselves if we approach the canvas without any preconceived ideas?” and “What if we do not reference anything from the past or future, but rather stay in the moment to focus inward and ignore internal dialogue?” Ms. Hammond finds the answers by letting the paint flow.

“The ideas materialize magically. It feels as though someone is guiding my brush,” she says.

Ms. Hammond’s mixed media works in an array of combinations of ink, watercolor, crayons and paper collage, evoke the buoyant joy of Alexander Calder’s mobiles, paintings and works on paper. Using a light touch with a palette rich in primary colors, her compositions are at once bold and restrained, jaunty but not jarring.

Ms. Hammond studied fine art at New York’s Hunter College, and she has painted continuously since then, while also working for many years in the insurance industry. Now retired from the business world, Ms. Hammond has immersed herself completely in the art world, working from her home studio on the Island. Her work has appeared in numerous galleries throughout Long Island and she participates in the Island’s annual ArtSI open studio tour. Her work remains on view at the Quogue Library (90 Quogue Street) through February 26. For more information, call the library at (631) 653-4224.

