Some mighty fine pie

Perhaps you didn’t realize it, but January was National Pie Month, and on January 26, a group of aspiring young chefs gathered at the Youth Center to pay tribute by making their own pies, which they took home for baking.

Among those participating were, above, Mae Brigham, left, and Johanna Kaasik who peeled apples with a little help from Bethany Ortmann.

There are more baking sessions for kids coming up at the Youth Center. On Friday, February 9, Ms. Ortmann will offer “Sous Chefs Edible Valentines,” an opportunity for children in grades K-5 to make sweet treats for the people they love.

And here’s the whole class of bakers:

