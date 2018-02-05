Shelter Island police and Suffolk County District Attorney’s office officials are continuing their investigation to determine who is responsible for clearing trees, apparently with a chain saw, in a wooded area accessible from Menhaden Lane.

The damage was discovered by resident Jean Lawless walking her dog in the area and she reported it to Shelter Island Police in late January.

Representatives from the Suffolk County Parks Department were called in to inspect the site and subsequently involved the District Attorney in the investigation that is ongoing.

This aerial view was shot by Island resident Hally Dinkel.

