Island boys suffer lopsided loss against powerhouse Porters

The Shelter Island School boys’ varsity basketball team traveled to Greenport on Friday, February 2 for a game against the undefeated Porters, who now have a perfect 10-0 record in League VIII.

Not only have the Porters been successful in league play, they’ve defeated Mercy, Stony Brook, Mattituck, Center Moriches and Bayport-Blue Point from League VII, posting a 16-2 overall record.

The Porters are averaging a staggering 89.1 points per game against their opponents, while yielding just 34.1 points on defense. That works out to an average of a 55-point win per game, an astounding figure.

There’s little doubt the Porters will do well during post season. They have a superb starting five (Ahkee Anderson, Jaxan Swann, Julian Swann, Jordan Fonseca, Tyrus Smiley) and a deep, talented bench to match.

Believe it or not, the Indians did enjoy some success in the opening minutes, trailing 10-7 before missing a 3-point shot that would have tied the score.

However, the Porters closed out the first quarter by going on a 11-0 run in the final two minutes, leading 21-7. Things got progressively worse at the opening part of the second quarter with the Porters extending that lead to 30-9, before senior Luke Gilpin scored on a baseline jump shot.

The Porters continued to press full court, resulting in 20 Indian turnovers. The Island boys trailed 47-15 at halftime.

Things didn’t get any better during the second half. The Indians had a difficult time scoring and the Porters scored 49 points in the final two periods. The final score was 96-25 and represented the most lopsided loss for the Indians in recent memory.

Sometimes it’s difficult to recover after a tough loss but Coach Card has challenged his team to put this game behind them and focus on the final three games of the league season.

The Indians will host Southold on Monday, February 5 (tonight)) at 5:45 p.m. and Smithtown Christian on Friday, February 9 at 5:45 p.m.

In between, the Indians will travel to Bridgehampton on Wednesday, February 7 for a 6 p.m. game.

Comments

comments