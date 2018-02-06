Weather Service: Chance of snow showers this morning

There’s a chance that snow showers will appear this morning for Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be a mostly cloudy morning, gradually turning to a sunny afternoon with a high temperature of about 36 degrees, according to the NWS. A southwest wind from 5 to 9 mph will make it feel anywhere from 15 to 25 degrees.

Tonight the weather service is calling for increasing clouds and a low temperature of 25 degrees. The wind will swing around to the northwest at 7 to 11 mph bringing wind chill values of 15 and 20 degrees.

