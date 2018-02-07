Short-term rental suit blocks repeal effort

There’s a bit of irony that some people seeking to repeal the short-term rental (STR) law enacted last spring have become an obstacle to Supervisor Gary Gerth’s idea to achieve the same end.

Repealing the controversial law is a promise Mr. Gerth made before his election in November. But just weeks into his administration, he’s been advised by Town Attorney Bob DeStefano Jr. that any decision has to wait for the settlement of a pending lawsuit brought by residents opposed to STR restrictions.

The STR law applies to residential properties where the owner is absent during a rental and requires owners to register their properties with the town; enacts a limit of one rental per 14-day period; and imposes fines on those who fail to comply.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Islip by two full-time and four part-time Shelter Island residents — Julia Weisenberg, Dawn Fotopulos, Madeline Fotopulos, Michelle D’Arcambal, Janalyn Travis-Messer and Jennifer Lederman — charges the town and the Town Board with violating their rights under federal, state and local laws, including the right to equal protection, due process, fundamental property rights and the town’s zoning regulations.

The plaintiffs hired Robinson & Cole, a law firm with nine offices in the northeast, Florida and California to represent them. About 100 Island residents raised money to support legal fees.

The plaintiffs are asking for “a preliminary and permanent injunction” from enforcement of the STR law and a “declaration that the STR law is a violation of Plaintiffs’ rights under the constitutions of the United States and the State of New York.”

Mr. DeStefano said last week that the status of the suit is that it’s “going nowhere fast,” which is not unusual, he added, since most actions in federal court take time. The town’s attorneys, hired by it’s insurance company, have filed motions to have the suit thrown out on the grounds that “it has no merit,” Mr. DeStefano said, but both sides are in a wait-and-see mode.

Mr. Gerth’s position is that there are homeowners who depend on the income from STRs to meet expenses and wants to end limitations on their ability to offer their properties for rent whenever they choose. His stand is identical to former Supervisor Jim Dougherty, the only Town Board member who voted against the STR legislation last April.

Once the lawsuit is settled, Mr. Gerth said he will work to come up with “innovative and creative” solutions to satisfy people on both sides of the issue.

Original plans called for the board to examine data from last summer to see if the legislation had been effective or needs to be changed. But the board has taken no action and no work sessions are scheduled on the issue.

The supervisor said he and Councilman Albert Dickson need a briefing on the existing law since they are newcomers to town government, elected in November. After that, and once the lawsuit is settled, Mr. Gerth said he and the other four members of the board will determine how to proceed.

Comments

comments