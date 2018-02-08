The announcement by Manhattan real estate brokers Cushman & Wakefield that the Chequit Inn is for sale — with an asking price of $9 million — will keep the same management team in place in the event of a sale.

That’s according to David Bowd, one of the Chequit’s managers, who said Thursday that the owners have decided to sell.

But Mr. Bowd and Kevin O’Shea have a long-term management contract and will go forward with new owners in place, Mr. Bowd said

“We’ve had three amazing years,” he added, and there are weddings and other special events booked along with reservations. From a customers’ perspective, nothing will change, he said.

“It’s all good.”

Mr. O’Shea and Mr. Bowd ran the Chequit after the venerable inn was sold by Linda and James Eklund in November 2014 for a reported $3.35 million.

Cushman & Wakefield has the exclusive listing that’s being handled by Senior Managing Director Guthrie Garvin, Director Michael Gembecki and Associate Alexander Ball.

When the Chequit was sold, the management team devoted months to major renovations of guest rooms and the restaurant that opened as Red Maple. The renovated inn reopened for business in May 2015.

According to the listing, the three buildings in the complex has 37 guest rooms, event and meeting space and room for a pool expansion or potential residential conversion.

[email protected]

Comments

comments