Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Jose D. Chavarria-Sanchez of Hampton Bays was driving on West Neck Road on February 1 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for unlicensed operation and for having an improper or no turn signal.

On February 2, Peter D. Petracca of Port Jefferson was given a summons on South Ferry Road for operating a vehicle with inadequate or no brake lights.

On the same day, Maritza Rivera of Shelter Island was driving on Manhanset Road when she was stopped for speeding, 46 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone. She also was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign and for unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENTS

Max K. Pelletier of Shelter Island was driving northbound on Grand Avenue on January 30 when his vehicle slid on the icy roadway, causing him to hit a parked vehicle belonging to John V. Spinelli of Shelter Island. Police estimated the damage at over $1,000.

On January 31, Abby R. Clough of Shelter Island was driving north on St. Mary’s Road when a deer ran into the passenger-side of her vehicle, causing minor damage. Police located the injured deer in a neighboring yard and had to put the animal down.

OTHER REPORTS

Police notified the Island’s three highway departments of snow and icy road conditions on January 30 and again on February 2.

On January 30 the Highway Department notified police about a vehicle that had slid off a Ram Island roadway. The vehicle was unoccupied and no damage was reported. Also on the 30th, a Longview caller reported a case of criminal mischief that resulted in damage to a vehicle, and the cable company was notified about a hanging wire in Hay Beach.

Police responded to two burglary alarms on January 31. One in West Neck was a false alarm, the result of an on-going problem with the alarm company. Police found an open front door at a Center residence but no sign of any criminal activity. Wind may have blown the door open. A third burglary alarm on February 1, also in the Center, was a false alarm.

A caller reported unauthorized hunters were on a West Neck neighbor’s property on January 31. The area was canvassed with negative results.

On February 2, an injured deer was reported in South Ferry but was not located, and police helped a motorist push a stalled vehicle to the side of a Center roadway.

On February 5, police looked into a report that secondary electrical wires to a home were being bypassed and found that a contractor was in the process of changing a faulty meter pan. On the same day, the animal control officer reported a dog fight in West Neck, and a caller told police there was a suspicious-looking vehicle parked on a Center roadway.

Police advised the caller that the person in the vehicle, working on a computer, was providing security for the conduit that will be used for the underwater electrical cable to Greenport.

Distracted driving and radar enforcement were conducted on six occasions in the Center on January 31 and February 1, 2 and 3.

During the week, police also unlocked two vehicles when the keys were left inside; returned a lost purse to its owner; followed up on a false 911 call; advised a person about an employment matter and provided an extra patrol at a school basketball game.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 31 and February 1, 2 and 4.

