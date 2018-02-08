Weekly Calendar: February 8 to February 18, 2018

EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Parent/Teacher conference supervised play, students will be picked up by Recreation Department aide at school and brought to Youth Center. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per child. Bring a bagged lunch. Space is limited. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Half day movie: viewer’s choice, school’s out early, children invited to enjoy snacks and a film. 11:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Wii U, young adults play favorite games. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Sous chef edible valentines, for grades K through 5 with Bethany Ortmann. 2:45 to 4 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Mardi Gras masks, an adult craft workshop led by Rachel Foster. 11 a.m., library. $10 fee and registration required. (631) 749-0042.

Coffee and coloring, for adults. 1 p.m., library. Refreshments provided. (631) 749-0042.

Off-Island adventure, youth trip to see Chinese acrobat Li Liu perform at Parish Hall in Cutchogue. 4 p.m. Sponsored by the library. Contact Anthony Zutter for more information. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Wintering birds, join Tom Damiani to learn about birds that winter over in the Island’s fields, woods and creeks. Bring binoculars. 9 to 11 a.m. Mashomack Preserve. To reserve, call (631) 749-4219.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Lincoln’s birthday, all town buildings are closed.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Valentine’s Day crafts, for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Library Book Club, meets to discuss “The Monkey Wrench Game” by Edward Abbey. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Stepping On, falls prevention program for people 65 and older at Shelter Island Senior Activity Center. 10 a.m. to noon. Register at (631) 749-1051.

Chess club, for school-age children. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Details at shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Out to Lunch Bunch, monthly Recreation Department-sponsored lunch trip for adults ages 60 plus to the Corner Bar in Sag Harbor. Meet at American Legion/Youth Center at 11:30 a.m. for transportation by van. $6 for residents, $7 for non-residents, plus the cost of self-selected lunch. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Chinese New Year, craft and snacks for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Arts and crafts, for grades K through 5 with Bethany Ortmann. Fridays, 2:30 to 4 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. Meets monthly. (631) 749-0309.

Anime club, young adults watch and discuss favorite anime shows over a light snack. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Celebrity Chef, Michelle Beckwith prepares antipasto, Ceasar salad, chicken saltimbocca over spinach, Parmesan rice and panna cotta with berries. 6 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Reserve at (631) 749-0805.

Friday Night Dialogues, Hap Bowditch talks about his family, his roles on the Island and how he became a sculptor. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Book sale room, open for a special sale, library. (631) 749-0042.

Mashomack volunteers, monthly service day. Projects vary from invasive plant removal to trail work. 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Preserve. Call (631) 749-4219.

“Happy Little Accidents: a Bob Ross Paint-Along,” a painting program for all ages. 1:30 p.m., library. Register at the circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Violin virtuoso, a concert by Sean Lee, a 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient and a 2008 Paganini Competition prize winner. 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church. A meet-the-artist reception follows. Presented by Shelter Island Friends of Music. Free, but donations appreciated. Details at shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

February 9: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

February 12: School budget meeting, 6 p.m., followed by Board of Education meetingg, School board room

February 12: Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., library

February 13: Taylor’s Island Committee meeting, 9 a.m.

February 13: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

February 13: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

February 14: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.

February 15: WQIPAB meeting, 6 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Fridays, 5:30 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Comments

comments