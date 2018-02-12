This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame opened in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France ended.

Representing the first teachers’ strike in the United States, the Florida Education Association initiated a mass resignation of teachers to protest state funding of education.

And on Shelter Island …

50 YEARS AGO

Town Board mulls dog control

Fifth years ago, the Town Board embarked on a study of how dogs should be controlled on the Island. The legislation contemplated then dealt with the leashing of dogs outside an owner’s property, impounding of strays and fines that could be assessed for failure to obey the law once enacted.

POSTSCRIPT: Today’s Town Code is more expansive, dealing with licensing, noise, biting and even restrictions on female dogs in heat to avoid their causing any public nuisance.

30 YEARS AGO

HPOC, Nevel debate sewer plant

The year was 1988 and the Heights Property Owners Corporation had installed a new sewer plant adjacent to the North Ferry parking area, only to have it questioned by Grand Avenue resident Mal Nevel.

Supported by letters from then county legislator Greg Blass to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, there was a call for all permits to be recalled for review. At the time, Mr. Blass said all sewage treatment plants should remove enough nitrates so the effluent can be safely returned to the aquifer.

POSTSCRIPT: Through the years, the plant has been upgraded and Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis said it meets necessary Board of Health requirements.

20 YEARS AGO

School joins information superhighway

It was at this time 20 years ago that the Shelter Island School District created a website to provide students, teachers, parents and the wider community with information about what’s happening in its building. Computer science teacher Walter Brigham led the effort, working with students to provide information for the site.

POSTSCRIPT: It’s hard to believe it was only 20 years ago that the school district first launched its own website. But Mr. Brigham has moved the district to the cutting edge, integrating technology in all disciplines by training and assisting the teaching staff to make the most of technology in their classrooms.

10 YEARS AGO

Jury summoned

Ten years ago, Shelter Island Justice Court officials were preparing for a rare jury trial here. Many cases requiring a jury trial get transferred from Shelter Island either because of the nature of the charges or issue of a recussal necessary here in a community where people know one another so well, they need to be moved to a court in another community.

In the rare cases where there is a jury trial here, it’s often necessary to bring jurors from other communities.

POSTSCRIPT: The most recent jury trial occurred on the Island in 2017 and the case remains on appeal after the individual was found guilty and sentenced by Justice Helen Rosenblum.

