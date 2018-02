A bright, sunny and cold winter’s day is in store for Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature today will be near 34 degrees, but north winds of 5 to 14 mph will make it feel between 15 and 25 degrees.

Tonight the wind will shift to the south at about 5 mph, according to the NWS, with clouds rolling in and a low temperature of about 30 degrees.

