Weekly Calendar: February 15 — February 25, 2018

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Out to Lunch Bunch, monthly Recreation Department-sponsored lunch trip for adults ages 60 plus to the Corner Bar in Sag Harbor. Meet at American Legion/Youth Center at 11:30 a.m. for transportation by van. $6 for residents, $7 for non-residents, plus the cost of self-selected lunch. Register at (631) 749-0309.
Chinese New Year, craft and snacks for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Arts and crafts, for grades K through 5 with Bethany Ortmann. Fridays, 2:30 to 4 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. Meets monthly. (631) 749-0309.
Anime club, young adults watch and discuss favorite anime shows over a light snack. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Celebrity Chef, Michelle Beckwith prepares antipasto, Ceasar salad, chicken saltimbocca over spinach, Parmesan rice and panna cotta with berries. 6 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Reserve at (631) 749-0805.
Friday Night Dialogues, Hap Bowditch talks about his family, his roles on the Island and how he became a sculptor. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Book sale room, open for a special sale, library. (631) 749-0042.
Mashomack volunteers, monthly service day. Projects vary from invasive plant removal to trail work. 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Preserve. Call (631) 749-4219.
“Happy Little Accidents: a Bob Ross Paint-Along,” a painting program for all ages. 1:30 p.m., library. Register at the circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Violin virtuoso, a concert by Sean Lee, a 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient and a 2008 Paganini Competition prize winner. 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church. A meet-the-artist reception follows. Presented by Shelter Island Friends of Music. Free, but donations appreciated. Details at shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Presidents Day, library closed. (631) 749-0042.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Video game fun, young adults play favorite games. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Cookbook Club, meets to discuss Super Bowl snacks. Bring some game day snacks to share. 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Movies at the Library, a screening of the 2003 film “Love Actually” starring Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth and Keira Knightley. Directed by Richard Curtis. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Stepping On, falls prevention program for people 65 and older at Shelter Island Senior Center. 10 a.m. to noon. Register at (631) 749-1051.
Melting crayon art, for school-age children. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23
Wii U, young adults play favorite games. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Third annual Battle of the Brains, teams of three or four match wits with their neighbors. Moderated by Bob DeStefano. 7 p.m., library. Register at the circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Mashomack Point hike, annual exploration of Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge, opened just once per year for a guided walk. 1 to 4 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Dress warmly. Raindate, Sunday, February 25, 9 a.m. to noon. Call (631) 749-4219 to reserve.
Shakespeare in Community, a discussion of “Twelfth Night,” led by Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Songs of faith and peace, with Linda Bonaccorso. 3 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Admission free but donations welcome. (631) 749-0805.
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)
February 15: WQIPAB, 6 p.m.
February 21: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.
February 22: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.
EVERY WEEK
Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.
Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.
After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.
Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, American Legion/Youth Center, $5.
American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.
Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.
English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.
Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.
Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.
Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.
Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.
PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.
Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.
Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.
Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.
Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.
Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet welcome center.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.
Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Fridays, 5:30 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.
Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.