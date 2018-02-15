What’s Happening: February 15, 2018

FEBRUARY’S CELEBRITY CHEF

The next Celebrity Chef dinner at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will feature Michelle Beckwith. The dinner will be held Thursday, February 15 at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall and the menu will include antipasto, Ceasar salad, chicken saltimbocca over spinach, parmesan rice and panna cotta with berries. To reserve, call the church office at (631) 749-0805.

SONGS OF FAITH

Linda Bonaccorso will present an afternoon of “Songs of Faith and Peace” on Sunday, February 25 at 3 p.m. The concert will take place at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Admission is free with donations welcome. A reception will follow the performance.

ANNUAL “CELEBRATION OF LIFE”

The 18th annual Cheryl Hannabury Memorial “Celebration of Life” community cocktail party will be held on Saturday, March 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn.

The gala, an Island tradition, is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Island Gift of Life Foundation which helps families across the East End with uninsured costs incurred during treatment of serious diseases — including travel and lodging expenses for family members when treatment centers are beyond driving range of home. Last year’s event raised just over $40,000 for the foundation.

The Island Gift of Life Foundation was started by Cheryl Hannabury, who died in 2002 of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, and began with the creation of a bone-marrow donor registry.

Tickets to the party are $50 for an evening of live music, open bar, light fare, a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction, and a live auction. The foundation is always in need of new prizes to auction and any donation is gratefully welcome. To purchase tickets in advance, visit islandgiftoflife.org. They will also be available at the door.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Save the date: The Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s annual Porch Party will be Saturday, July 14, 2018. Location and time to be determined. For further information, please contact [email protected]

ART HISTORY COURSE

The Shelter Island Library begins a new art history program on Thursday, February 22. “The Modern Genius: Art and Culture in the 19th Century” is offered by the Otis College of Art and Design through Kadenze (an online provider of courses).

The course investigates the role of the French avant-garde in showcasing modern approaches to art and visual culture in the 19th century. Video podcasts will be screened at the library and there will be online readings as well.

The course will meet for five Thursdays over six weeks (no class March 8). The course is free, but registration is required by the library and Kadenze.

Across the moat

MARINE LIFE IN WINTER

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society is offering guided winter seal cruises around Shinnecock Bay through April. During the two-hour tours, participants can view seals and other animals in their natural environment and learn how to help conserve marine ecosystems.

The next tour is Saturday, February 17 and the boat departs promptly at 9:30 a.m. from Stony Brook Marine Station at 8 Little Neck Road, Southampton.

Additional tours are March 3 and 24 and April 8 starting at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Call (631) 317-0030 for more information or visit amseas.org to register online.

A FILM FORUM

Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor has partnered with the Hamptons International Film Festival for a series of film screenings this winter.

The first screening at Bay Street on Sunday, February 18 at 1 p.m. is “The Insult” (Lebanon, 2017, 112 minutes) directed by Ziad Doueiri and nominated for the 2018 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. On Saturday, February 24, Bay Street Theater will screen the 2018 Academy Award nominees for best live action short film and best animated short film.

The screenings begin with the animated shorts at noon, followed by the live action shorts at 1:30 p.m. The second program will start with the animated shorts at 5 p.m., followed by the live action shorts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for any individual screening, or $25 for the entire afternoon or evening programs.

More screenings will follow at Bay Street Theater on Saturday, March 10, and Sunday, March 18. Tickets are available at baystreet.org or by calling (631) 725-9500.

AMERICAN PSYCHO

The American Values Film Series offered by the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center continues on Sunday, February 18 with a screening of the 1991 film “American Pyscho” directed by Mary Harron at Southampton Arts Center at 25 Jobs Lane followed by a discussion led by performance artist Laurie Anderson. The screening is free, but reservations are suggested at sagharborcinema.org.

BACKYARD BIRDING

Learn how to become a citizen scientist, by participating in the Cornell Lab of Ornithology Great Backyard Bird Count, which takes place February 16 to 19.

During this period, bird watchers of all ages and abilities count birds worldwide to create a real-time snapshot of where birds are.

On Saturday, February 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park in Greenport, the North Fork Audubon Society will offer a program for potential back yard bird counters.

For more information call (516) 526-9095 or visit northforkaudubon.org.

LIFT EVERY VOICE

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, in partnership with the Eastville Community Historical Society (ECHS), will present the 4th annual Black History Month Celebration on Sunday, February 25. This year’s program, “Lift Every Voice: A Celebration of Music, Culture and Tradition” will be held at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor from 2 to 4 p.m.

The program will consist of a panel of speakers representing the musical history and traditions from diverse communities including African American and Native American cultures. Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, executive director of ECHS, will moderate a panel discussion and musical presentations that explore the intersection and interconnections of musical genres and how cultures and traditions merge creating a universal language of music from gospel to blues and jazz, and roots music to tribal rhythms. Panelists will reflect on social implications, politics, diplomacy, civil society and a vast range of views that reflect the diversity music encompasses. They include: Henry Maxwell Letcher II, a musician and jazz historian; Shane Weeks, a member of the Shinnecock Nation, a drummer and musician; Karl Schwarz, member of New Moon Acoustic Blues Band, and a traditional blues and gospel musician.

A reception will follow the discussion at 3 p.m.

Once a Native American hunting and fishing ground, since 1652, Sylvester Manor has been home to 11 generations of its original European settler family. Over time, the property has been transformed from a slave-holding provisioning plantation to an Enlightenment-era farm, then to a pioneering food industrialist’s estate and today to an organic educational farm responsive to, and supported by, our neighbors and friends worldwide. In light of this history, we envision a farm, a community, and a world where people celebrate food, arts, and inventiveness in the everyday, with a spirit of fairness and joy. For more information, visit www.sylvestermanor.org.

Tickets to the event are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Bay Street Theater is located on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor. To purchase tickets, visit sylvestermanor.org/black-history-month-2018/.

DRIVE BY BIRDING

On February 20, North Fork Audubon Society presents Tuesday’s with Tom a nature field trip called “Drive By Birding” at 8 a.m. Meet at Veterans Park on Peconic Bay Boulevard and car pool from there. The area has some pretty birdy spots to check out, but it’s cold in February. That’s why the group stays in their cozy cars unless they must get out to get a better view of their feathered friends. Call or text Tom at (631) 275-3202 or email [email protected] to register.

HEART HEALTHY

Heart disease is the number one leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Join Dr. Michael Sorrentino, Eastern Long Island Hospital’s own cardiologist specializing in cardiovascular disease, for this engaging seminar to learn the basics of proper heart health. “Heart Health 101” will be presented Friday, February 23. Session 1 is from 11 a.m. to noon at the Southold Senior Center; 750 Pacific Street, Mattituck; Session 2 is from 1 to 2 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Library; 539 First Street, Greenport. For more information, call ELIH’s community relations department at (631) 477-5164.

