Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Travis O. Maker of Shelter Island was arrested February 13 and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, criminal mischief in the 4th degree and harassment in the 2nd degree. Mr. Maker was arraigned February 14 at Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum who set bail at $15,000 and issued orders of protection for the victim and other members of the household. He was remanded to Suffolk County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.

ACCIDENTS

Drivers reported two deer vs. car accidents last week; both caused in excess of $1,000 in damage to the front ends of the vehicles.

Rosemary T. Williams of Fairfield, Connecticut hit a deer on Menantic Road near Smith Street around 8 p.m. on February 4, and Adam B. Hashagen of Shelter Island hit a deer on South Ferry Road near Thompson Road around 5:30 p..m. on February 9.

SUMMONSES

Police ticketed two Island drivers, Peter Topliff and Brian Weslek, for operating uninspected vehicles.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported on February 6 that she’d received threats.

A Heights resident reported a car alarm sounding on February 7; the owner wasn’t aware of the disturbance.

An officer provided D.A.R.E. lesson number one on February 8 to students in grades 5 and 7. A 911 hangup call was traced to the source; there were no problems.

Later, a South Ferry Hills resident found a dog; the responding officer returned it to its owner.

On February 9, a Cartwright caller was advised that a complaint was not criminal in nature, and a Shorewood homeowner accidentally set off a burglary alarm.

The next day, a Carwright homeowner doing some smoky cooking set off a fire alarm, and a Center caller reported a sinkhole had opened in her yard, apparently caused by a leaking pipe.

On February 11: A faulty smoke detector twice activated, calling the Shelter Island Fire Department out to a West Neck residence before the alarm company was notified to shut off the system for repairs; a police officer conducted a well-being check on a resident who accidentally activated a pendant alarm; an officer conducted another well-being check later when a caller grew concerned after being unable to reach a resident, who it turned out wasn’t home.

Around 8 a.m. on February 12, an offficer was dispatched to support another agency looking for a missing teenager, who was found at an Island residence. Later, an officer conducted a well-being check on a resident on February 12, who turned out to be fine. A lock-down drill was conducted at the Shelter Island School on February 12.

Later, a neighbor of a property where some site clearing work was underway asked police to request that the crew not use his driveway to access the job. A caller reported an injured deer in a center roadway, but the animal was gone by the time the officer arrived.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital last week on February 6, February 7, February 10, February 11, and twice on February 12.

