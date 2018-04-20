Ecumenical service set for Reverend Wancura

An ecumenical memorial service for Reverend Canon Paul Wancura, who succumbed Monday to wounds suffered during a burglary at his Silver Beach home, will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Monday, April 30, at 7 p.m.

Father Charles McCarron and Father Peter DeSanctis will officiate.

Reverend Wancura died at Stony Brook University Hospital where just a week earlier he had seemed to show improvement in his condition, although he remained in the intensive care unit.

Father McCarron had found his colleague bound and lying between a bed and bedroom wall March 19 after what police said they thought had been two days after the attack.

Suffolk County Homicide detectives and Shelter Island Police continue to work to solve the case.

