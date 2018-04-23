Expect delays around North Ferry roads Monday & Tuesday

Work is set for Monday and Tuesday to repave Shelter Island road that had to be torn up during the PSEG project to provide reliable electrical service to the town.

Weather permitting — and Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis said the forecast is good —the roadwork will begin at 6 a.m. Monday and continue on Tuesday.

Roads affected will primarily be Cedar, Clinton and Summerfield with some need to redirect traffic on Grand Avenue. Access to the ferry office will be limited during those two days, Ms. Lagudis said.

Flagmen will be posted to redirect traffic accessing the ferry to travel to Greenport and exiting the ferry on Shelter Island.

While some delays are likely to occur, Ms. Lagudis said she doesn’t anticipate having to close down the ferry access at any point, just as it wasn’t necessary during the period when construction was underway.

But she advises drivers to leave some extra time traveling to and from Shelter Island during Monday and Tuesday.

The parking lot area will likely be repaved the following week, but first the fencing has to be taken down, Ms. Lagudis said.

She’s not ready to announce the job a success yet, but said the work has gone smoothly and she has been very pleased with how the crews involved with the project have handled the job — especially through a winter that has brought storm after storm.

Town Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. said the project has caused much less disruption than anyone might have expected.

