Island athletes on a national stage in St. Louis

Shelter Island alums Margaret Michalak (2016) and Matt BeltCappellino (2014) met up at the National Collegiate Club Volleyball Championship in St. Louis, Missouri on April 13.

With 250 men’s and 220 women’s teams present, the national tournament is a huge annaual event, as well as great fun.

Matt’s University of Vermont team placed in the top half of the men’s Division I AAA bracket, while Margaret’s University of Albany team battled all the way to the semi-finals of the Bronze flight in the women’s Division I AAA.

A good time was had by all.

