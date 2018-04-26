BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS | The Piccozzi family, standing, from left: Lila, Eva, Terri, Angelo, Willette, Joseph, Chastity Picozzi and George Hoffman. Front: George Hoffman Jr. and Willette (Mama P) Piccozzi.
The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce honored J.W. Piccozzi, Inc. at its first Business of the Year Awards Dinner on April 20 at Gardiners Bay Country Club. In addition to paying tribute to the Picozzi family, the event celebrated the art of wine making on Long Island.
Guest speakers Thomas Spotteck, assistant wine maker at Lenz Winery in Peconic, and Roman Roth, head wine maker at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack.
From left, Nanette Lawrenson, James Eklund, Chris Fokine, Heidi Fokine, Beth Swanson and Kristina Martin.
Mary and Bob Cacciola with Don Dunning.
Dan Binder, Leigh Notley pouring wine and Margaret Colligan.
Comments
comments