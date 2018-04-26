Weekly Calendar: April 26 — May 6, 2018

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

Fun Friday: Anime Club, young adult fans watch and discuss favorite shows over a light snack. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

Author talk, Jeffrey Sussman discusses boxing greats and reads from his books, “Max Baer and Barney Ross: Jewish Heroes of Boxing,” and “Rocky Graziano: Fists, Fame and Fortune.” Noon, library. (631) 749-0042.

Dodgeball Tournament fundraiser, for the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center. Noon to 3 p.m., Shelter Island School gym $10 to play.

Annual meeting, of the Property Owners of Hay Beach Association. Shelter Island Town Board member Al Dickson speaks on water quality and septic systems, including grant opportunities for upgrades. 2 to 4 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Refreshments served.

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

Birding for beginners, learn the basics of birding. 8 to 10 a.m. Mashomack Preserve. To register, call (631) 749-4219.

MONDAY, APRIL 30

Chess Club, young adults challenge each other over the board. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ecumenical memorial service, for Reverend Canon Paul Wancura. 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. All are welcome.

TUESDAY, MAY 1

Watercolors, by Dee DeBernardis on view in the gallery at the library through May. (631) 749-0042.

AARP driver safety course, for senior citizens. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Book in the Woods, “The Curious Garden” by Peter Brown. Take a half-mile walk and read a story as you go. Through May at Mashomack Preserve.

Monthly meeting, Shelter Island Women’s Club. Noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Guest speaker Town Recreation Director Bethany Ortmann. Bring lunch. Coffee and dessert served. All are welcome. Monetary or non-perishable food donation for the food pantry appreciated.

“Land Use Planning and Conservation on the Farm,” successes from the conservation and agricultural development at Sylvester Manor. 2 to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Free. For details, call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 3

Tres de Mayo, young adults celebrate Cinco de Mayo a couple days early with homemade quesadillas. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

National Day of Prayer 2018, 7 p.m. Youth Center, American Legion Hall. This year’s theme is “Unity.” All welcome, light refreshments.

FRIDAY, MAY 4

Fun Friday: Wii U, young adults play games. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, author Lawrence Goldstone discusses “Going Deep: John Philip Holland and the Invention of the Attack Subrmarine.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, MAY 5

Volunteer orientation, if you like talking to people and sharing local knowledge of nature, come to the visitors center to learn about volunteering. Training provided. 1 to 2 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. Call (631) 749-4219.

Star Wars Day Movie, “The Last Jedi” screened for young adults. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Annual Kentucky Derby party, Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Join friends for fun, food and the derby on multiple screens. Wear your ascot and favorite derby hat. Free for members. Join for $50 at shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

SUNDAY, MAY 6

“May-gration” birdwalk, see warblers and other long-distance travelers in their breeding plumage in the best birding of the year. Birders of all levels welcome. Bring binoculars. 7 to 9 a.m. Mashomack Preserve. Call (631) 749-4219.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

April 26: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

May 1: Capital Planning Grants Committee meeting, 8:30 a.m.

May 1: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

May 2: Deer & Tick Committee meeting, 10 a.m.

May 3: WQIQB meeting, 6 p.m.

May 4: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

May 5: Village of Dering Harbor, Board of Trustees, 9 a.m., Village Hall

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Comments

comments