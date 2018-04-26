What’s Happening: April 26, 2018

AND THEY’RE OFF!

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual Kentucky Derby Party at the Havens Barn is Saturday, May 5. The Derby party is a thank you event for Historical Society members. Annual membership begins at $50. To join the SIHS, visit shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

An ecumenical memorial service for Reverend Canon Paul Wancura, who on April 16 succumbed to wounds suffered during a March burglary at his Silver Beach home, will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Monday, April 30 at 7 p.m. Father Charles McCarron and Father Peter DeSanctis will officiate.

Pray for America 2018

All Shelter Islanders are invited to participate in the 64th National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 3 at 7 p.m. in the Youth Center at the American Legion Hall.

The National Day of Prayer was established by Congress in 1952. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed off on the amendment, setting the day as the first Thursday in May.

This year’s Day of Prayer is held in memory of the late Reverend CanonPaul Wancura. The program will be led by Supervisor Gary Gerth, local clergy and lay people. There will also be special music. Refreshments will be served.

VENDORS WANTED!

Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church’s annual Spring Craft & Vendor Fair takes place on Saturday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church hall.

Vendors are invited to take part in the fair. The church will provide table space for $30 for a half table (4’ x 30”) or $50 for a full table (8’ x 30”). Vendors may also set up outdoors with their own tent and tables. The cost is $30 for a 12’x 12’ space. Vendors are not permitted to sell previously used or yard sale items. The church will sell light fare including hotdogs or hamburgers, soda and chips.

The fair is held rain or shine. To reserve vendor space contact Meredith Page at (631) 433-1504 or email [email protected]

PLEIN AIR POSTPONED

The upcoming annual Plein Air Workshop with Linda J. Puls at Smith-Taylor Cabin on Taylor’s Island has been postponed. The two day workshop was planned for May 5 and 6, but will be rescheduled due to construction taking place near Taylor’s Island on those days. For details contact Ms. Puls at (631) 749-0049 or [email protected]

WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will meet on Tuesday, May 1 at noon in the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. The guest speaker will be the town’s Recreation Director, Bethany Ortmann.

All are welcome. Bring lunch and a monetary donation or non-perishable item for the food pantry.

ANNUAL MEETING

The Property Owners of Hay Beach Association’s annual general meeting is Saturday, April 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

Al Dickson, Shelter Island Town Board member, will speak on the topic of water quality, nitrogen and septic systems (including grant opportunities). Refreshments will be served and all Hay Beach residents are welcome.

IT’S A PARTY ON THE PORCH

Join board members and supporters of the Shelter Island Educational Foundation for the 9th annual Porch Party on Saturday, July 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. The party will be held at “Windswept,” the Silver Beach home of Edward and Julia Brennan. Tickets are available now for $75 at ShelterIslandEdFoundation.org.

CITIZENS OF THE YEAR

The Shelter Island Lions Club’s 2018 Citizens of the Year are Anu and John Kaasik who, for the past 12 years, have organized, directed and produced the annual school play with a tireless dedication to Shelter Island’s youth.

The Kaasik’s will be honored with a dinner hosted by the Lion’s Club on Thursday, May 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Pridwin Hotel. Tickets are $45 ($20 students) and will be available soon at the Shelter Island Public Library. For group reservations call (631) 209-7452 or email [email protected]

Across the moat

BERNARD AND HUEY

Bay Street Theater will present an advanced screening of the film “Bernard and Huey” on Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

Written by Shelter Island resident Jules Feiffer and directed by Slamdance co-founder Dan Mirvish, “Bernard and Huey” is a timely comedy about two men behaving badly and the strong women who rein them in.

The film will be released theatrically in June. It has already been screened in more than 25 film festivals on five continents, recently winning Mr. Feiffer the “Best Screenplay” award at the Manchester Film Festival in England.

Mr. Feiffer wrote the screenplay for the film in 1986 based on characters he created in his cartoon strip dating back to 1957. Mr. Feiffer and Mr. Mirvish spent three years tracking down the script, which was thought to have been lost.

The film will be followed by a Q&A with Mr. Feiffer and Mr. Mirvish. General admission tickets are $15 at baystreet.org or the theater box office on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor.

ASTHMA AWARENESS

May is National Asthma & Allergy Awareness Month, and on Friday, May 4, Eastern Long Island Hospital will present “Asthma & Allergy: What You Need to Know,” a presentation by James Rubin, MD. Dr. Rubin will discuss the causes of allergies and how to diagnose them. He will also describe the different types of asthma, different causes of asthma, and how to best treat these conditions. The presentation will be held at 11 a.m. at the Southold Senior Center; 750 Pacific Street in Mattituck. The presentation will also be given at Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport at 1:30 p.m. For information and to register, call ELIH’s Community Relations Department at (631) 477-5164.

MAYGRATION

May is the month for birding. The North Fork Audubon Society will host bird walks every Tuesday morning in May with Tom Damiani. Meet at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park in Greenport at 8 a.m. for each walk in May.

Call Tom at (631) 275-3202 or email at [email protected] to register for the walk. There is a $4 fee for nonmembers of North Fork Audubon.

