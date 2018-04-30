Edward O. Payne III (Ned), 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 7, 2017, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice.

Ed was born July 15, 1940 and was raised on Shelter Island and in Greenport. He honorably served six years in the United States Navy aboard the USS Boston and at Guantanamo Bay. Ed received the U.S. Navy Good Conduct Medal in 1961.

His career spanned 25 years with the IBM Corporation in Westchester County. Ed was also a part-time deputy sheriff in the Putnam County (N.Y.) Sheriff’s Department. In 1993,

Ed and his family relocated to Jupiter, Florida where he was the executive administrator to the chief operations officer of the Professional Golfers Association of America for 10 years. In 2015, they relocated to the Cumming-Gainesville area in northeast Georgia.

Ed was an active member of the Sons of the American Revolution and served as president of the Westchester Chapter and vice president of the New York State Chapter. He took great pride in his country’s heritage. Ed also served in the Fraternal Order of Police for many years.

Ed is survived by his wife Mary; daughter Carrie; son-in-law, Steve; and his three grandchildren, Alexis, Connor and Abigail.

Ed, “PeePaw”, took great pride and was very active in all his grandchildren’s activities. He was loved, his family said, and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, May 5 at 11 a.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Reverend Stephen M. Fearing.

Interment with U.S. Navy honors will follow in the Payne family plot at the Shelter Island Cemetery behind the church.

