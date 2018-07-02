Southern Magnolia

Location: A rare tree on Shelter Island, a 20-foot-tall Southern Magnolia thrives next to the entrance of Our Lady of the Isle Church. Planted in 1997, it has withstood winter winds, snow and ice, and this past January’s extreme cold snap. Despite these harsh conditions, the tree is putting out healthy new growth and is currently in bloom with large, creamy white flowers. If you’re lucky to find one within reach of your nose, take a whiff and enjoy one of the most delicious fragrances in the plant kingdom.

Tree stats: Southern Magnolia’s native range stretches from North Carolina to Florida and west to Texas. The pollinated flowers turn into a pod-like fruit that exposes bright red seeds, which are consumed and spread by squirrels, turkeys and opossum. Even out of bloom, this evergreen tree attracts attention with distinctive stiff leaves that are shiny on top and fuzzy and brown underneath. According to plant guru Michael A. Dirr, there are 150 named cultivars and varieties. Some are relatively dwarf to fit smaller yards. Others, like “Edith Bogue” and “Bracken’s Brown Beauty,” possess cold hardiness, making them good choices for the northeast.

No room? Try espalier: My neighbor, Kathy Zarchin, has successfully grown an espaliered Southern Magnolia on the southwest side of her house. This week it’s loaded with buds and blooms.

Andrew Jackson’s Magnolia: In the 1830s, President Jackson planted a seedling Southern Magnolia on the south lawn of the White House in memory of his wife, Rachel. The iconic tree was pictured on the back of the $20 bill from 1928 to 1998. Former First Lady Michelle Obama donated a seedling from the magnolia to a Department of Agriculture community garden in 2009. Though much of the tree was removed in 2017 due to its unstable condition, offshoots of the tree are being cultivated for future planting.

Magnolia gold: The American painter Martin Johnson Heade (1819-1904) is revered for his landscapes and seascapes. He also painted a small number of exquisite still lifes of Southern Magnolia flowers. One fortunate fellow happened to pick up one of these rare paintings for “next to nothing,” and for years he used it to cover a hole in a wall. It was only when he was playing the game Masterpiece, which depicted a similar Heade painting, that he suspected he may have more than “nothing.” He sold his painting to Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts for $1.25 million. Around the same time, another Heade Magnolia still life, purchased at a yard sale for $29, sold for $882,500. And another, bought for $100, sold for $937,500. Who knows what treasure awaits us at the Goody Pile?

