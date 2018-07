Monday will be another hot, sticky day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Patchy fog will burn off this morning and the day will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees. The wind from the southeast this morning will be calm at 5 to 8 mph, according to the NWS.

Tonight fog will roll in and it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. The wind will have dropped to between 3 and 6 mph, according to the NWS.

