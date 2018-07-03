Community

Cars shine bright on Fireman’s Field

The Sixth Annual Car Show rolled onto Fireman’s Field on Saturday, June 30.

The family-oriented show offered acres of antique and classic muscle cars, sedans and working vehicles with their owners on hand to talk about their rides.

The event was presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society and for the first time, held in conjunction with the Shelter Island Fire Department. The show served as a fundraiser for both organizations. Shelter Island firefighters were on site grilling hot dogs and hamburgers for attendees.

