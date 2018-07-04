EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays, 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. All levels welcome. (631) 749-2321.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Havens farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. Runs through September 1. (631) 749-0025.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Men’s Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (ends June 19). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 5

Brooks Sales basketball clinic, offered at Shelter Island School gym. 3:30 to 5 p.m. for grades 5 to 8. 5 to 7 p.m. for grades 9 to 12. Meets Thursdays and Fridays for six weeks. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $280. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “China’s Geopolitics.” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

“Itzhak,” a documentary about Itzhak Perlman by director Alison Chernick screened at the Perlman Music Program. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

FRIDAY, JULY 6

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

Young naturalists, ages 4 and up, can muddle in the marsh at Mashomack Preserve from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Participants will use seine and crab nets to find marine creatures. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

SATURDAY, JULY 7

Story Thyme, a farm-related story read to little ones by the local librarian. 10 to 10:30 a.m., Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

2018 House Exhibition, “A Place in Pictures: Sylvester Manor: Landscape, Memory & Magic.” Public guided tours available noon to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $25. To reserve call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

61st annual Shelter Island fireworks, 9 p.m. at Crescent Beach. Food trucks and “pop-up” tents from Island eateries. Fireworks by Grucci at dusk. Raindate July 8.

SUNDAY, JULY 8

Annual Family Concert, by members of the Perlman Music Program. Merry Peckham, students, fellows and faculty introduce the world of classical music through popular songs, fun skits, and colorful costumes. “Instrument Petting Zoo” follows with coaching from PMP students. 11:30 a.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

Annual Family Concert, Perlman Music Program performance tent, Shelter Island campus. 11:30 a.m. Free. (212) 877-5045.

MONDAY, JULY 9

Crystal singing bowl meditation, for ages 18 and up offered by Maria Maier. 9 a.m. Shelter Island Youth Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Tent Week, on the lawn of Shelter Island Library. Programs and activities for all ages through July 13. (631) 749-0042.

Environmental education, runs until July 12 at Mashomack Preserve. Children ages 8 to 12 will hike, muddle in a marsh, take a canoe trip and create nature art. The program is $250 and scholarships are available. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

Ticket to Broadway, a four-day theater workshop for grades K through 6. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shelter Island School auditorium. Pack a bagged lunch. Meets daily through July 12. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $180 ($90 for year round residents). Register at (631) 749-0309.

Swim lessons, offered at Wades Beach for ages 4 and up. Levels I through IV swim in half-hour intervals from 2 to 4 p.m. Meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through August 3. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $75. Register at (631) 749-0309.

TUESDAY, JULY 10

Diseases of vegetables occurring on Long Island, a workshop at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. 2 to 3 p.m. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

FRIDAY, JULY 13

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

SATURDAY, JULY 14

League of Women Voters, the Shelter Island league will have a meeting at 10 a.m. in the library’s community room. Agenda includes a review of upcoming events. Members are urged to attend and all Islanders are welcome. For details call (631) 749-3349.

Story Thyme, a farm-related story read to little ones by the local librarian. 10 to 10:30 a.m., Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Annual Porch Party, hosted by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. French theme celebrates Bastille Day with wine and cheese pairings and other delicacies. 5 to 7 p.m. at “Windswept,” the Silver Beach home of Edward and Julia Brennan. Proceeds benefit grants to enhance educational opportunities for the Island’s children. For tickets visit ShelterIslandEdFoundation.org.

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

Firefly fun, takes place in the fields of Mashomack Preserve from 8 to 9 p.m. All ages are welcome to learn about the adaptations of fireflies and their role in nature. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

SUNDAY, JULY 15

Creekside Concert, with local legends Inda Eaton, The Nancy Atlas Project and Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks perform outdoors on the lawn of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. 5 to 9 p.m. Gates open 4 p.m. Bring a picnic, blankets or low chairs. $45 in advance, $50 at the door. For tickets, visit sylvestermanor.org.

MONDAY, JULY 16

Summer Sous Chefs, a four-day cooking workshop for grades K through 6. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shelter Island School. Pack a bagged lunch. Meets daily through July 19. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $180 ($90 for year round residents). Register at (631) 749-0309.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 18

Nature’s Music, a four-session workshop for young children and caregivers. Meets Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. through August 8 at Mashomack Preserve. Rain or shine. Ages 16 months (younger, if walking) through 4. $195. Call Mashomack Preserve at (631) 749-1001 to register.

FRIDAY, JULY 20

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

Young naturalists, “Snug as a Bug” at Mashomack Preserve offers children ages 4 and up the opportunity to participate in a bug search, learn a finger play about caterpillars and make a butterfly kite at the Visitor’s Center from 10:30 a.m. to noon. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

July 5: W.Q.I.Q.B. meeting, 6 p.m.

July 6: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

July 9: WMAC meeting, 5:30 p.m.

July 9: Board of Education Reorganizational meeting followed by regular meeting, 6 p.m., School Board conference room

July 9: CAC meeting, 7:30 p.m.

July 10: Taylor’s Island Preservation & Management Committee meeting, 9 a.m.

July 10: Town Board Work Session, 1 p.m.

July 10: Planning Board meeting, 7 p.m.

July 11: Deer & Tick meeting, 10 a.m.

July 14: Village of Dering Harbor board meeting, 9 a.m., Village Hall.

