What’s Happening: July 4, 2018

This Week:

PERLMAN DOCUMENTARY

On July 5, music lovers can enjoy a screening of “Itzhak,” a documentary about Itzhak Perlman by director Alison Chernick. The film will be screened at the Perlman Music Program’s campus on the Island at 7:30 p.m. under the performance tent. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

WORKS IN PROGRESS CONCERTS

On July 6 and 7, students in the Perlman Music Program will participate in “Works in Progress” concerts where they will perform classical masterworks. The concerts take place at 7:30 p.m. under the organization’s performance tent on the Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

YOUNG NATURALISTS

Nature lovers ages 4 and up can muddle in the marsh at Mashomack Preserve from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 7. Participants will use seine and crab nets to find marine creatures. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

A PLACE IN PICTURES

The 2018 exhibition at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, “A Place in Pictures — Sylvester Manor: Landscape, Memory & Magic,” opened June 1 and showcases images from the Manor collection, illustrating the use of photography to portray Sylvester Manor in the 19th and 20th centuries. On Saturday, July 7 the Manor offers a public guided house tour from noon to 3 p.m. $25. To reserve call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

FIREWORKS FUNDRAISER

On July 6 waterfront bar and grill SALT is hosting a party and fundraiser for the 100 percent donor-supported annual fireworks show off Crescent Beach. The party will go on from 6 to 11 p.m. and barbecue, cocktails, games and raffles will be offered throughout the night. Live music will be performed by Erich Carey and The Realm. The fireworks are set to blast off on July 7, with a rain date of July 8.

FIREWORKS

The 61st annual Shelter Island fireworks will blast off on July 7 at 8:45 p.m. at Crescent Beach. There will be food trucks and “pop up” tents from Island eateries. Fireworks by Grucci at dusk. Rain date is July 8.

Next Week:

BLESSING OF THE PETS

The annual summer “Blessing of the Pets” will take place on Saturday, July 9 at 11 a.m. Father Peter DeSanctis will oversee the blessings, which will take place in the park across from Our Lady of the Isle Church. There will be a pet parade and lots of prizes. All are welcome.

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS

On July 14 The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will have a meeting at 10 a.m. in the library’s community room. Agenda includes a review of upcoming events and activities, as well as by-law amendment to provide for student memberships, a report on the presentation of our first “Mimi Brennan High School Civic Involvement Award” and a discussion of the controversial disturbance at the recent State of the Town luncheon focused on the League’s position on non-partisanship vs. political passions. Members are urged to attend and all Islanders are welcome. For details call (631) 749-3349.

VIVE LA FRANCE!

In honor of Bastille Day, Saturday, July 14, the Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s Porch Party will feature a French theme with wine and cheese pairings and other delicacies. The party will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and hosted by Edward and Julia Brennan at “Windswept,” their home in Silver Beach. All proceeds from the party go towards grants to enhance the education of Island children. For tickets and more information, visit ShelterIslandEdFoundation.org.

CREEKSIDE CONCERT

On July 15 enjoy music outdoors at the Creekside Concert with local legends Inda Eaton, The Nancy Atlas Project and Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks as they perform outdoors on the lawn of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. The concert is from 5 to 9 p.m.; gates open at 4 p.m. Bring a picnic, blankets or low chairs. $45 in advance, $50 at the door. For tickets, visit sylvestermanor.org.

Coming Up:

A TASTE OF SHELTER ISLAND

On Friday, July 27, foodies will enjoy “A Taste of Shelter Island,” a summer benefit for the Perlman Music Program. Held on the PMP campus. Cocktails, orchestra, chorus concert and dinner featuring the food of Island restaurants. Tickets start at $350. For details, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call Katie Nojima at (212) 877-5045.

Across the Moat:

The North Fork Audubon Society presents “The Goatsuckers of Long Island” with John Turner on Friday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. The three “goatsucker” species found on Long Island — the Whip-poor-will, Chuck-will’s-widow and Common Nighthawk — comprise one of the more interesting groups of native birds. It will explore basic aspects of their biology and ecology and detail efforts to understand their overall population numbers.

Mr. Turner is a Long Island naturalist, conservationist, writer and a founding member of the Long Island Nature Organization and Long Island Pine Barrens Society. He serves as a conservation policy advocate for the Seatuck Environmental Association and Conservation Chair of the Four Harbors Audubon Society.

Located at the Peconic Lane Community Center at 1170 Peconic Lane in Peconic. For details call (516) 526-9095 or email [email protected] All are welcome.

