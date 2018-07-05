Faculty Concert kicks off summer

On June 29 The Perlman Music Program’s (PMP) 2018 Summer Music School kicked off the summer concert season with its annual Faculty Concert.

A packed concert tent at the Shelter Island campus consisted of supporters, friends, and the 35 PMP “Littles” — the 12 to 18 year old program participants.

Itzhak Perlman and colleagues Rachel Calin, Cathy Cho, Jun Cho, Kirsten Docter, Sean Lee, Adam Meyer, Merry Peckham, Zvi Plesser, Elizabeth Schumann, Allie Su and Areta Zhulla, along with the PMP fellows, performed chamber music by Debussy, Mozart, Schumann and Vivaldi. PMP’s concert season continues with a free screening of the film “Itzhak” on July 5. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org/events for more information.

