Seniors who graduated from Shelter Island High School June 23, besides carrying memories from well wishers, left with a host of awards and scholarships that celebrate all they have accomplished in their studies and activities here.
Awards were presented at a special ceremony on June 22 and at the graduation on June 23.
Following is a list of award recipients and the honors bestowed on them
American Legion Auxiliary Awards
Madison Hallman
Isabella Sherman
American Legion Award
Isabella Sherman
Attorney General Triple C Award
Jack Lang
Alex Molina
Shelter Island School Century Club Award for Community Service
Francesca Frasco
Lindsey Gallagher
Madison Hallman
Sarah Lewis
Isabella Sherman
Phoebe Starzee
Chamber of Commerce Essay Award
Bianca Evangelista
Sarah Lewis
Congressional Medal Award
Sarah Lewis, Valedictorian
Lindsey Gallagher, Salutatorian
DAR Good Citizenship Award
Emily Strauss
Eastern Long Island Hospital Award
Luke Gilpin
Elizabeth Yvonne Clark Memorial Scholarship Award
Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie
Emerson P. & Mabel S. Mitchell Memorial Award for Music
Bianca Evangelista
Frances Cartwright Memorial Scholarship
Caitlin Binder
Karen Lomuscio Memorial Award – Shelter Island Players
Daniel Boeklen
Francesca Frasco
L. George Ferrer Memorial PBA Scholarship
Isabella Sherman
Lt. Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Scholarship Award
Wesley Congdon
Francesca Frasco
Jack Lang
Mimi Brennan Memorial Scholarship for Civic Engagement
Lindsey Gallagher
Mashomack Preserve Environmental Award
Sarah Lewis
Nancy “Bird” Alexander Memorial Scholarship
Madison Hallman
National Honor Society Awards
Bianca Evangelista
Lindsey Gallagher
Luke Gilpin
Madison Hallman
Sarah Lewis
Emily Strauss
North Fork Community Theatre Award
Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie
New York State Council of Administrators of Music Educators Award
Bianca Evangelista
New York State Office of the State Comptroller Awards
Francesca Frasco
Sarah Lewis
Isabella Sherman
Phoebe Starzee
Our Lady of the Isle Jean Farnan and Maureen Johnston Memorial Scholarship
Bianca Evangelista
Peter Laird Vielbig Memorial Award
Sarah Lewis
Presidential Education Award Gold Seal for maintaining an average of 95 or above
Bianca Evangelista
Sarah Lewis
Lindsey Gallagher
Luke Gilpin
Madison Hallman
Emily Strauss
Presidential Education Award Silver Seal for maintaining an average of 90 to 94.9
Caitlin Binder
Francesca Frasco
Justine Karen
Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie
Isabella Sherman
St. Mary’s Benjamin Cardone Memorial Award
Joshua Green
St. Mary’s L.W. & Florence Hench Fund Awards
Daniel Boeklen
Peder Larsen
Lucio Martinez
Phoebe Starzee
Isabella Sherman
Shelter Island ACE Hardware Award
Wesley Congdon
Shelter Island Country Club Betty Kontje Memorial Sportsmanship Awards
Wesley Congdon
Bianca Evangelista
Shelter Island 10K Community Fund Awards
Francesca Frasco
Lindsey Gallagher
Sarah Lewis
Isabella Sherman
Shelter Island Faculty Association Humanities Award
Lindsey Gallagher
Shelter Island Faculty Association MST Award
Sarah Lewis
Shelter Island Faculty Association Arts Award
Madison Hallman
Shelter Island Faculty Association Achievement Award
Alex Molina
Shelter Island Faculty Association Valedictorian Award
Sarah Lewis
Shelter Island Faculty Association Salutatorian Award
Lindsey Gallagher
Shelter Island Fire Department Scholarship Award
Wesley Congdon
Isabella Sherman
Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Award
Francesca Frasco
Shelter Island Friends of Music Award
Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie
Shelter Island Lions Club Wes Smith Award
Francesca Frasco
Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Joan W. Siedem Memorial Award
Darien Hunter
Shelter Island PTSA Kenneth A. Lanier Memorial Award
Madison Hallman
Shelter Island Reporter Journalism Award
Lindsey Gallagher
Shelter Island Student Council Art Pedersen Memorial Award
Emily Strauss
Student Council Scholarship Award
Sarah Lewis
South Ferry Best English Thesis Awards
Lindsey Gallagher
Sarah Lewis
Suffolk County Bicycle Riders Association Award
Jack Lang
Suffolk County Executive Public Service Award
Lindsey Gallagher
Suffolk Country Executive Valedictorian Award
Sarah Lewis
Suffolk County Executive Highway Superintendents Association Award
Wesley Congdon
Bianca Evangelista
Daniel McCafferty
Suffolk County Music Educators Association Scholarship
Madison Hallman
Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Awards
All seniors
Teodoru Plumbing Technical Trade Award
Wesley Congdon
Victoria Loconsolo Foundation Awards
Justine Karen
Alex Molina