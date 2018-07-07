Seniors who graduated from Shelter Island High School June 23, besides carrying memories from well wishers, left with a host of awards and scholarships that celebrate all they have accomplished in their studies and activities here.

Awards were presented at a special ceremony on June 22 and at the graduation on June 23.

Following is a list of award recipients and the honors bestowed on them

American Legion Auxiliary Awards

Madison Hallman

Isabella Sherman

American Legion Award

Isabella Sherman

Attorney General Triple C Award

Jack Lang

Alex Molina

Shelter Island School Century Club Award for Community Service

Francesca Frasco

Lindsey Gallagher

Madison Hallman

Sarah Lewis

Isabella Sherman

Phoebe Starzee

Chamber of Commerce Essay Award

Bianca Evangelista

Sarah Lewis

Congressional Medal Award

Sarah Lewis, Valedictorian

Lindsey Gallagher, Salutatorian

DAR Good Citizenship Award

Emily Strauss

Eastern Long Island Hospital Award

Luke Gilpin

Elizabeth Yvonne Clark Memorial Scholarship Award

Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie

Emerson P. & Mabel S. Mitchell Memorial Award for Music

Bianca Evangelista

Frances Cartwright Memorial Scholarship

Caitlin Binder

Karen Lomuscio Memorial Award – Shelter Island Players

Daniel Boeklen

Francesca Frasco

L. George Ferrer Memorial PBA Scholarship

Isabella Sherman

Lt. Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Scholarship Award

Wesley Congdon

Francesca Frasco

Jack Lang

Mimi Brennan Memorial Scholarship for Civic Engagement

Lindsey Gallagher

Mashomack Preserve Environmental Award

Sarah Lewis

Nancy “Bird” Alexander Memorial Scholarship

Madison Hallman

National Honor Society Awards

Bianca Evangelista

Lindsey Gallagher

Luke Gilpin

Madison Hallman

Sarah Lewis

Emily Strauss

North Fork Community Theatre Award

Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie

New York State Council of Administrators of Music Educators Award

Bianca Evangelista

New York State Office of the State Comptroller Awards

Francesca Frasco

Sarah Lewis

Isabella Sherman

Phoebe Starzee

Our Lady of the Isle Jean Farnan and Maureen Johnston Memorial Scholarship

Bianca Evangelista

Peter Laird Vielbig Memorial Award

Sarah Lewis

Presidential Education Award Gold Seal for maintaining an average of 95 or above

Bianca Evangelista

Sarah Lewis

Lindsey Gallagher

Luke Gilpin

Madison Hallman

Emily Strauss

Presidential Education Award Silver Seal for maintaining an average of 90 to 94.9

Caitlin Binder

Francesca Frasco

Justine Karen

Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie

Isabella Sherman

St. Mary’s Benjamin Cardone Memorial Award

Joshua Green

St. Mary’s L.W. & Florence Hench Fund Awards

Daniel Boeklen

Peder Larsen

Lucio Martinez

Phoebe Starzee

Isabella Sherman

Shelter Island ACE Hardware Award

Wesley Congdon

Shelter Island Country Club Betty Kontje Memorial Sportsmanship Awards

Wesley Congdon

Bianca Evangelista

Shelter Island 10K Community Fund Awards

Francesca Frasco

Lindsey Gallagher

Sarah Lewis

Isabella Sherman

Shelter Island Faculty Association Humanities Award

Lindsey Gallagher

Shelter Island Faculty Association MST Award

Sarah Lewis

Shelter Island Faculty Association Arts Award

Madison Hallman

Shelter Island Faculty Association Achievement Award

Alex Molina

Shelter Island Faculty Association Valedictorian Award

Sarah Lewis

Shelter Island Faculty Association Salutatorian Award

Lindsey Gallagher

Shelter Island Fire Department Scholarship Award

Wesley Congdon

Isabella Sherman

Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Award

Francesca Frasco

Shelter Island Friends of Music Award

Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie

Shelter Island Lions Club Wes Smith Award

Francesca Frasco

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Joan W. Siedem Memorial Award

Darien Hunter

Shelter Island PTSA Kenneth A. Lanier Memorial Award

Madison Hallman

Shelter Island Reporter Journalism Award

Lindsey Gallagher

Shelter Island Student Council Art Pedersen Memorial Award

Emily Strauss

Student Council Scholarship Award

Sarah Lewis

South Ferry Best English Thesis Awards

Lindsey Gallagher

Sarah Lewis

Suffolk County Bicycle Riders Association Award

Jack Lang

Suffolk County Executive Public Service Award

Lindsey Gallagher

Suffolk Country Executive Valedictorian Award

Sarah Lewis

Suffolk County Executive Highway Superintendents Association Award

Wesley Congdon

Bianca Evangelista

Daniel McCafferty

Suffolk County Music Educators Association Scholarship

Madison Hallman

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Awards

All seniors

Teodoru Plumbing Technical Trade Award

Wesley Congdon

Victoria Loconsolo Foundation Awards

Justine Karen

Alex Molina

