The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce has announced its first annual Sandcastle Building Contest that will take place on Crescent Beach on Sunday, July 8, at 1 p.m.

The contest will directly follow the free family concert at 11:30 a.m. offered by the Perlman Music Program, also located on Shore Road.

Judging and awards will be held at 3:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available, as well as several family friendly raffle prizes to win. The fee for entry is $20 per family, which includes a free sand pail and shovel for each child.

All ages are welcome. This event is a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce.

Visit the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page for media placements, event updates, and local business profiles. at facebook.com/SICOC11964.

