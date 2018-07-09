Will Harbor Lane smell as sweet?

What’s in a name?

Actually, some confusion and annoyance, when two streets in quite different corners of a tiny island bear the same monicker.

On the map of Shelter Island, there are two streets named Shore Road. And therein lies the problem. Over the last several years, residents of the quiet Village of Dering Harbor have frequently needed to provide directions for disoriented revelers seeking the Sunset Beach restaurant and party scene.

Dering Harbor initially tried to address the problem by erecting a sign indicating that Sunset Beach lies a mile or so southwest.

Recently, the Village’s Board of Trustees decided to resolve the confusion permanently, by changing the name of their Shore Road. Deputy Mayor Betsy Morgan announced at the June Board meeting that a preliminary survey of Village residents using Survey Monkey had found the most popular new name to be “Harbor Lane.”

At the July 14 meeting of the Board, scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Village Hall, a public hearing will be held to allow residents to provide input on the name change before it is officially voted upon.

Also at that meeting, which is the annual organizational meeting, Ms. Morgan will assume the position of mayor, to which she was elected in June.

There will be no change in the members of the Board, comprising Patrick Parcells, Karen Kelsey and Ari Benacerraf. The first two trustees were re-elected in June; Mr. Benacerraf’s term has not expired.

