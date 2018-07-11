Piesano’s to replace Bella Vita

If you’ve driven past or walked by the former Bella Vita on Route 114 and Congdon Road, you’ve no doubt wondered about the sign that reads “Piesano’s — A Little Taste of Italy.”

Mystery solved: Piesano’s opened Saturday. The owner, who identified himself as Lou, said he was hoping to open sooner, but discovered more work had to be done to ready the building.

The restaurant will feature pizzas along with a full menu of Italian specialties.

On the front of the menu he provided are the magic words most Islanders like to hear on a cold winter’s night: “We Deliver.”

