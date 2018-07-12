Annual Porch Party fundraiser returns

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation will host its 9th annual Porch Party on Saturday, July 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at “Windswept,” the Silver Beach home of Julia and Edward Brennan. Featuring wines donated by Laura Maniec Fiorvanti of Cork Buzz paired with cheeses for tasting from Reeve Andrew and Jessie King of King Andrew Cheese and other delicacies, the event provides a chance to chat with friends, enjoy the evening, and support this organization so central to the life of our community.

Silent auction prizes include a 10- to 12-foot red maple donated by Gulluscio Nursery, a wine tasting and tour at Wolffer Estate, an afternoon of golf at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, a Jim Colligan original photograph, tickets for Harbes Farm’s Barnyard Adventure and other prizes. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

SIEF is run by an all-volunteer board and a successful party helps the organization offer support for group enrichment trips including a trip to the National Parks, the Metropolitan Opera, to Broadway, the 7th grade Schooner Trip and a trip to Cadiz, Spain. They support the Early Childhood Learning Center and 2Rs4Fun, a reading and writing program that pairs students with adult mentors, in conjunction with the Shelter Island library. In addition, SIEF provides individual grants to Island students to attend summer programs such as an artificial intelligence coding camp, a college-level engineering and tech course and a Youth Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C.

All proceeds from the party will benefit the SIEF in its mission to create and provide educational opportunities that inspire, enhance, and broaden the horizons of children and our community. The SIEF is a 501(c )3 not-for-profit organization.

Tickets to the party start at $75 per person and can be purchased online at ShelterislandEdFoundation.org or by mailing a check to SIEF, PO Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964. For more information, please email [email protected]

SUBMITTED BY THE SHELTER ISLAND EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION

