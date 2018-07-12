Island calendar: July 12, 2018

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays, 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. All levels welcome. (631) 749-2321.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Mondays and Fridays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Havens farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. Runs through September 1. (631) 749-0025.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 p.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Men’s Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (ends June 19). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Leith. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Tuesdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 12

Yoga under the tent, under the tent at the Shelter Island Library is offered at 10:30 a.m. Get ready to stretch, pose and bend with instructor Leith.

Lawn games and ice pops, under the tent at the library is offered at noon. Get outside and play some lawn games while enjoying refreshing ice pops.

Astronomy for everyone, takes place under the library’s tent at 7 p.m. with Kevin Manning. Examine the workings of the universe during this inspiring presentation.

FRIDAY, JULY 13

Doggie costume social, it’s the canine’s time to shine at 11 a.m. under the Shelter Island Library’s tent. A prize will be awarded for best costume.

Collage workshop and modern pop art, experience the arts with Michael Albert at 3 p.m. under the library’s tent. Get creative with this hands-on workshop to design a piece of art.

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

SATURDAY, JULY 14

League of Women Voters, the Shelter Island League will have a meeting at 10 a.m. in the library’s community room. Agenda includes a review of upcoming events. Members are urged to attend and all Islanders are welcome. For details call (631) 749-3349.

Story Thyme, a farm-related story read to little ones by the local librarian. 10 to 10:30 a.m., Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Library tag sale, takes place under the tent at the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Annual Porch Party, hosted by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. French theme celebrates Bastille Day with wine and cheese pairings and other delicacies. 5 to 7 p.m. at “Windswept,” the Silver Beach home of Edward and Julia Brennan. Proceeds benefit grants to enhance educational opportunities for the Island’s children. For tickets visit ShelterIslandEdFoundation.org.

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

Firefly fun, takes place in the fields of Mashomack Preserve from 8 to 9 p.m. All ages are welcome to learn about the adaptations of fireflies and their role in nature. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

SUNDAY, JULY 15

Creekside Concert, with local legends Inda Eaton, The Nancy Atlas Project and Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks performing outdoors on the lawn of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. 5 to 9 p.m. Gates open 4 p.m. Bring a picnic, blankets or low chairs. $45 in advance, $50 at the door. For tickets, visit sylvestermanor.org.

MONDAY, JULY 16

Summer sous chefs, a four-day cooking workshop for grades K through 6. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shelter Island School. Pack a bagged lunch. Meets daily through July 19. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $180 ($90 for year round residents). Register at (631) 749-0309.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 18

Nature’s Music, a four-session workshop for young children and caregivers. Meets Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. through August 8 at Mashomack Preserve. Rain or shine. Ages 16 months (younger, if walking) through 4. $195. Call Mashomack Preserve at (631) 749-1001 to register.

THURSDAY, JULY 19

Ice cream social, will take place at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. The event will offer a make your own sundae station and board games. Participants are welcome to bring their favorite board game. All are welcome and the event is free.

FRIDAY, JULY 20

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

Young naturalists, “Snug as a Bug” at Mashomack Preserve offers children ages 4 and up the opportunity to participate in a bug search, learn a finger play about caterpillars and make a butterfly kite at the Visitor’s Center from 10:30 a.m. to noon. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

SATURDAY, JULY 21

Summer kayak trip, in Mashomack Preserve’s tidal creeks takes place from 9 a.m. to noon for adults and children ages 12 and up. The three hour paddle explores the coastal water surrounding the preserve. $45 for a boat, includes all necessary equipment. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

Instrument petting zoo, for children offered by Perlman Music Program members. 10 a.m. to noon, Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Story Thyme, a farm-related story read to little ones by the local librarian. 10 to 10:30 a.m., Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Library celebration, the library staff wants to show their gratitude for the ways the community has supported the library at 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to celebrate the new Youth Services Room with a ribbon cutting ceremony along with tea, coffee, nibbles and games.

Annual “Black & White” party, 6 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Cocktails, dinner, dancing and a silent auction. Wear your favorite summer black and white. For tickets, (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistorical.org.

Hay Beach cocktail party, the Hay Beach Association will be holding their annual members’ cocktail party at the home of Nancy and Bob Fredericks from 3 to 6 p.m. Membership is $35 per year, per family. For more information contact Mr. Fredericks at (631) 749-1972 or email [email protected]

Shakespeare at the Manor, “Romeo and Juliet” presented outdoors on the lawn. 6 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Bring beach chairs and a picnic. Also Sunday, July 22 at 6 p.m. $18. For details visit sylvestermanor.org.

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

July 12: Deer & Tick Committee meeting, 5 p.m.

July 14: Village of Dering Harbor Board meeting, 9:00 a.m. Village Hall

July 16: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

July 16: Water Advisory Committee meeting, 7 p.m.

July 17: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

July 18: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.

July 19: W.Q.I.P.A.B., 6 p.m.

