Signs posted: Don’t swim in Fresh Pond

Once again, Fresh Pond has been declared unsuitable for swimming by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

According to samples from the pond that were tested recently, the presence of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae blooms, has been detected. Swimming for people or pets can, according to the DEC, pose a risk to their health.

Signs have been posted about the risk. At the town landing off Lake Drive, signs in English and Spanish are up, reading:

BLUE-GREEN ALGAE BLOOM ADVISORY

Blue-green algae blooms have been spotted in this water body.

Don’t swim or wade near blooms.

Keep children and pets away from blooms or scum.

Rinse with clean water if exposed.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the presence of “harmful algal blooms” can produce “harmful effects on people, fish, shellfish, marine mammals and birds.”

The Reporter will have a complete story on the situation at Fresh Pond in upcoming posts.

