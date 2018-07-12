This week

LIBRARY TENT ACTIVITIES

On Thursday, July 12 several activities are offered under the tent at the Shelter Island Library. Yoga under the tent is at 10:30 a.m. Get ready to stretch, pose and bend with instructor Leith. Then there’s lawn games and ice pops at noon. Get outside and play some lawn games while enjoying refreshing ice pops. Astronomy for everyone takes place at 7 p.m. with Kevin Manning. Examine the workings of the universe during this inspiring presentation.

Then on Friday, July 13 it’s the canine’s time to shine under the library tent during a doggie costume social at 11 a.m. A prize will be awarded for best costume.

At 3 p.m., art lovers can attend a collage and modern pop art workshop. Experience the arts with Michael Albert while getting creative in this hands-on workshop to design a piece of art.

FIREFLY FUN

Firefly fun takes place in the fields of Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, July 14 from 8 to 9 p.m. All ages are welcome to learn about the adaptations of fireflies and their role in nature. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS MEETING

On July 14 The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will have a meeting at 10 a.m. in the library’s community room. Agenda includes a review of upcoming events and activities, as well as bylaw amendment to provide for student memberships, a report on the presentation of our first “Mimi Brennan High School Civic Involvement Award” and a discussion of the controversial disturbance at the recent State of the Town luncheon focused on the League’s position on non-partisanship vs. political passions. Members are urged to attend and all Islanders are welcome. For details call (631) 749-3349.

VIVE LA FRANCE!

In honor of Bastille Day, Saturday, July 14, the Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s Porch Party will feature a French theme with wine and cheese pairings and other delicacies. The party will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and hosted by Edward and Julia Brennan at “Windswept,” their home in Silver Beach. All proceeds from the party go towards grants to enhance the education of Island children. For tickets and more information, visit ShelterIslandEdFoundation.org.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

An ice cream social will take place at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Thursday, July 19 at 7 p.m. The event will offer a make-your-own sundae station and board games. Participants are welcome to bring their favorite game. All are welcome and the event is free.

THEINERT MEMORIAL FUND

The Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund Annual Benefit is set for Thursday, July 19 at the South Ferry East Landing. A lawn party will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a ferry cruise from 7 to 9 p.m. The gathering will feature a southern boil, a sunset cruise and live music. Tickets are $50. Register online at jjtmf.org or contact Melissa at [email protected] or call (631) 835-6503.

Next week

HAY BEACH COCKTAIL PARTY

The Hay Beach Association will be holding their annual member’s cocktail party at the home of Nancy and Bob Fredericks on Saturday, July 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. Membership is $35 per year, per family. For more information contact Mr. Fredericks at (631) 749-1972 or email [email protected]

LIBRARY RIBBON CUTTING

The Shelter Island Library is hosting a celebration on Saturday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m. The library staff wants to show their gratitude for the ways the community has supported the library. The community is invited to celebrate the new Youth Services Room with a ribbon cutting ceremony along with tea, coffee, nibbles and games.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION

The Shelter Island Library is hosting a community conversation in the Community Room on Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. The community is invited to come and discuss the library’s future. As part of its strategic planning process, the library invites Islanders to hear the staff’s thoughts and share theirs to determine how to meet the needs of the community in the next 5 to 10 years. Light refreshments will be served.

Coming Up

BLOOD DRIVE

A blood drive will be held at the Town of Shelter Island EMS Building on Tuesday, July 24 from 2 to 8 p.m. at 12 Manwaring Road. Donors will receive coupons for a McDonald’s sandwich with any purchase and must bring photo ID, weigh at least 110 pounds, be between 16 and 75 years old and have not gotten tattoos in the last 12 months. Persons aged 16 need parental permission. For questions concerning eligibility call (800) 688-0900. To schedule an appointment call Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291 or email [email protected]

