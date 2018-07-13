Kids Stuff: July 12, 2018

The Reporter provides a weekly list of local kid-friendly programs that will get your little ones out of your hair and into the world. Here are some of our favorites this week.

On Thursday, July 19, the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 32 North Ferry Road will host a free ice cream social that will feature a make-your-own sundae station and board games. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite board games.

Are your kids creative? On Friday, July 13 at 3 p.m., The Shelter Island Library will partner with Michael Albert to host a hands-on Collage and Modern Pop Art workshop that will teach participants how to design a piece of art.

Attention fashion-forward dog owners: On Friday, July 13 at 11 a.m. the Shelter Island Library will host a “Doggie Costume Social.” A prize will be awarded for best costume.

Want to learn more about fireflies? On Saturday, July 14 from 8 to 9 p.m. Mashomack Preserve will be hosting an event called “Firefly Fun” that teaches kids of all ages about the adaptations of fireflies and their role in nature. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

The Shelter Island Library offers Family Story Time on Mondays at 11:15 a.m. and Kids Yoga on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for more details.

The Shelter Island School offers an Open Gym for children grades 6 to 12 on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m. and a free Volleyball Open Gym on Tuesdays for grades 7 to 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Camp Quinipet offers an All-Faith Youth Group on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for children grades 8 to 12. Meet in Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

