Osprey odyssey

Every bird deserves a bath, but you would think the osprey, shown above, would have found a more convenient spot, rather than Amy Grabelsky’s backyard bird bath.

As Amy tried to lure the fish hawk from his relaxing — if cramped — bath, her grandson Ethan stood by, ready for anything in this once-in-a-lifetime situation.

Watch this spot in coming weeks, as we follow the osprey’s (or a reasonable facsimile) odyssey through the Island, all leading to the annual ArtSI Studio tour coming up August 18-19.

For more information, visit artsi.info.

Comments

comments