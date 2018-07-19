Island calendar: July 19, 2018

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays, 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. All levels welcome. (631) 749-2321.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Mondays and Fridays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Havens farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. Runs through September 1. (631) 749-0025.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 p.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Men’s Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (ends June 19). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Leith. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Tuesdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 19

Mother and daughter exhibit, Susan Schrott, psychotherapist, artist, yoga, teacher and actress is offering an inspiring talk about the side by side exhibition of a mother and daughter’s artwork and their unspoken connection in the style and themes of their work at 5:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library. The art exhibit is currently on display at the library.

Ice cream social, will take place at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. The event will offer a make your own sundae station and board games. Participants are welcome to bring their favorite board game. All are welcome and the event is free.

FRIDAY, JULY 20

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

Young naturalists, “Snug as a Bug” at Mashomack Preserve offers children ages 4 and up the opportunity to participate in a bug search, learn a finger play about caterpillars and make a butterfly kite at the Visitor’s Center from 10:30 a.m. to noon. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

SATURDAY, JULY 21

Summer kayak trip, in Mashomack Preserve’s tidal creeks takes place from 9 a.m. to noon for adults and children ages 12 and up. The three hour paddle explores the coastal water surrounding the preserve. $45 for a boat, includes all necessary equipment. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

Story Thyme, a farm-related story read to little ones by the local librarian. 10 to 10:30 a.m., Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Library celebration, the Library staff wants to show their gratitude for the ways the community has supported the Library at 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to celebrate the new Youth Services Room with a ribbon cutting ceremony along with tea, coffee, nibbles and games.

Annual “Black & White” party, 6 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Cocktails, dinner, dancing and a silent auction. Wear your favorite summer black and white. For tickets, (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistorical.org.

Hay Beach cocktail party, the Hay Beach Association will be holding their annual member’s cocktail party at the home of Nancy and Bob Fredericks from 3 to 6 p.m. Membership is $35 per year, per family. For more information contact Mr. Fredericks at (631) 749-1972 or email [email protected]

Shakespeare at the Manor, “Romeo and Juliet” presented outdoors on the lawn. 6 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Bring beach chairs and a picnic. Also Sunday, July 22 at 6 p.m. $18. For details visit sylvestermanor.org.

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

SUNDAY, JULY 22

Silver Beach meeting, the Silver Beach Association is holding its annual meeting on Sunday, July 22 at the Center Firehouse. A business meeting will take place at 5 p.m., followed by a social hour at 6:30 p.m. Sandwiches and refreshments will be provided by the Silver Beach Association. A donation of $5 is suggested.

MONDAY, JULY 23

Shelter Island junior artists, a four-day studio art workshop for grades K through 6. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shelter Island School auditorium. Pack a bagged lunch. Meets daily trough July 12. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $180 ($90 for year round residents). Register at (631) 749-0309.

Community conversation, at the Shelter Island Library Community Room at 6 p.m. invites the community to come and discuss its future. As part of its strategic plannig process, the Library invites Islanders to hear the staff’s thoughts and share theirs to determine how to meet the needs of the community in the next 5 to 10 years. Light refreshments will be served.

TUESDAY, JULY 24

Crystal singing bowl meditation, for ages 18 and up offered by Maria Maier. 9 a.m. Shelter Island Youth Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Library in the wild, at Mashomack Preserve presents Shelter Island’s children’s librarian Anthony Zutter reading a book and doing a craft in the outdoors. For ages 3 and up, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

Blood drive, at the Town of Shelter Island EMS Building from 2 to 8 p.m. at 12 Manwaring Road. Every donor will receive a coupon for a McDonald’s sandwich with any purchase. Donors must bring photo ID, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be between 16 and 75 years old and have not gotten tattoos in the last 12 months. For questions concerning eligibility call (800) 688-0900. To schedule an appointment call Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291 or email [email protected]

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

Family movie night, a screening of “Ratatouille” on the lawn at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. 8 to 10 p.m. Bring a blanket or beach chair. Popcorn, snacks and beverages available for purchase. Free. Offered in partnership with Shelter Island Library. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

THURSDAY, JULY 26

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “Media and Foreign Policy.” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, JULY 27

“A Taste of Shelter Island,” summer benefit for the Perlman Music Program. Held on the PMP campus. Cocktails, orchestra, chorus concert and dinner featuring the food of Island restaurants. Tickets start at $350. For details, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call Katie Nojima at (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JULY 28

Story Thyme, a farm-related story read to little ones by the local librarian. 10 to 10:30 a.m., Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Young naturalists: Predator Olympics, for children ages 4 and up from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Children’s will learn about predators, their place within the food web and will test their abilities against those of predators. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

MONDAY, JULY 30

Time Travelers, a week-long summer program for children ages 6 to 12 to explore Shelter Island’s history through music, art, performance, crafts, gardening, and games. Meets 9 a.m. to noon through Friday at the Shelter Island Historical Society. $100 per child for Historical Society members, $150 for non-members (includes membership). $10 discount for multiple children in the same family. For information, email [email protected]

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1

Adventures at Mashomack, a six-mile hike for grades 6 to 12 led by Bethany Ortmann and Cindy Belt. 1 to 4 p.m. Meet at Mashomack’s visitor center. Co-sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. Free. Register at (631) 749-0309. Raindate August 2.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3

Young naturalists: Muddling in the Marsh, at Mashomack Preserve from 10:30 a.m. to noon offers children ages 4 and up an opportunity to discover the salt marsh and learn why it is called nursery of the sea. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

Story Thyme, a farm-related story read to little ones by the local librarian. 10 to 10:30 a.m., Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Nature photography, at Mashomack Preserve with volunteer Jim Colligan offers aspiring photographers ages 12 and up the opportunity to learn the tricks of using light and shot selection to take nature photos during the normally off-limits time from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

MONDAY, AUGUST 6

Colonial multi-sport program, a four-day camp for grades K through 6. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fiske Field. Pack a bagged lunch. Meets daily through August 9. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $300 ($200 for year round residents). Register at (631) 749-0309.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 7

Crystal singing bowl meditation, for ages 18 and up offered by Maria Maier. 9 a.m. Shelter Island Youth Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Soil fertility and health for vegetable crop production, a workshop on soil sampling, chemistry and fertility offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension. 2 to 3 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

