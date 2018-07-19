The Reporter provides a weekly list of local kid-friendly programs that will get your little ones out of your hair and into the world. Here are some of our favorites this week.

Want your kids to have a lot of fun learning about religion? From July 30 to August 3, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will be partnering with Our Lady of the Isle and the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church to host “Vacation Bible School,” an ecumenical, faith-filled children’s camp. Exciting water sports are involved. Children need not be Christian to participate. For more details, call St. Mary’s at (631) 749-0770.

Attention young nature lovers! On July 28, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the Sylvester Manor Farmstand will host “Story Thyme.” A farm-related story will be read to little ones by a local librarian. For details, call (631) 749-0626.

Also on July 28, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Mashomack Preserve will host the “Young Naturalists: Predator Olympics” — a program which will teach children ages 4 and up about natural predators and will test their abilities against those predators. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

On Thursday, July 19, the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 32 North Ferry Road will host a free ice cream social featuring a make-your-own sundae station and board games. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite board games.

The Shelter Island Library offers Family Story Time on Mondays at 11:15 a.m. and Kids Yoga on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for more details.

The Shelter Island School offers an Open Gym for children grades 6 to 12 on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m. and a free Volleyball Open Gym on Tuesdays for grades 7 to 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Camp Quinipet offers an All-Faith Youth Group on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for children grades 8 to 12. Meet in Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

