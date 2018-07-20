Shakespeare at the Manor returns

Visit Sylvester Manor on the weekend of July 21 and 22 for a performance of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” during the annual Shakespeare at the Manor. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy one of the greatest romantic tales ever told.

The performance will kick off at 6 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $18 per person and kids 18 and under are free. The show will take place on the Manor Grounds at 80 North Ferry Road.

Shakespeare at the Manor has been an Island tradition since 2009, thanks to Samara Levenstein who has produced the event since its inception. The artists are hosted by Islanders who volunteer to house, donate and provide meals during the duration of the production.

