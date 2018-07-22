If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Young William Marshall was the first to call about last week’s mystery photo (see below) to say it was the house next to Town Hall. The What is that? editor decided to give him an honorable mention.

But a minute later William called to reconsider his answer and stated, “It is Town Hall.”

Absolutely correct.

The columned, narrow doorway facing North Ferry Road is, according to the Town Assessors office, part of the handsome main building that was once a one-story saltbox built prior to 1850, with a second story added in 1875.

Later additions included a long, low, one-story structure, which now houses the meeting room and, down the hall, the Town Clerk’s office.

Tom Speeches emailed us: “Easy one. The photo is the front of the Shelter Island Town Hall where my sister works.”

Jessica Hubbard knows her Island, correctly identifying the photo on the Reporter’s Facebook page.

