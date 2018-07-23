The Ironman hits the century mark

On Saturday night, the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club celebrated the birthday of its oldest member, Sid Beckwith, who is 100 years old. Sid is known as “ the Ironman,” and has shot his age 1,405 times, a world record in golf.

Sid was joined by 150 members of the club and his family who came from California, Texas and locally to be with him.

Al Collard presented Sid with a golf ball plaque to honor the occasion.

Sid plays golf almost every day and is a great joke teller, never telling the same joke twice.

— Submitted by Allison Collard

