Osprey Odyssey

What’s going on? Fisher the Osprey — we learned his name from Peter Waldner, who should know — has a thing, it seems, for backyards on Shelter Island this summer.

Last week we caught Fisher in Amy Grabelsky’s birdbath and now we see him flying way under the radar and seriously spooking brothers Aidan and Brennan McFadden.

Watch this spot in coming weeks, as we follow the adventuresome osprey (or a reasonable facsimile) and his odyssey through the Island, all leading to the annual ArtSI Studio tour coming up August 18 and 19.

For more information, visit artsi.info.com.

