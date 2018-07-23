Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Suggestions for bike lanes

To the Editor:

I recently read the Reporter’s article on the bike lane issue (“Safer biking?” July 5).

The article ended by asking for Assemblyman Thiele to hear community suggestions. As we are depending on our failing political system and current politicians, I think we should address our new commuter bike lanes with Shelter Island community labor.

The issue of public access to the water and easement rights has long been an issue here on the Rock. Why don’t we get the tax map for easements and start planning? There is a group who are clearing bitter sweet from soon-to-be bike trails. I bet they would help. No one can do a big job on their own. They are already at it on Saturdays.

I am looking forward to riding my mountain bike there and finding ways to make Route 114 a better place for daytime bike riders.

What do you think? I’m game and would be happy to volunteer my time to make our beautiful Island a safe place for all travelers. Not just for the weekend guests who use our Island to drive way too fast in their fancy cars to the Hamptons.

On the Rock, I travel slow. We are on Island time. If they don’t know it, please tell them.

KIA ANDREA PEDERSEN

Shelter Island

Save multiple lives

To the Editor:

Due to the emergency blood shortage, the Town of Shelter Island is once again partnering with Long Island Blood Services to host the third annual blood drive on Tuesday, July 24 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the EMS Building at 12 Manwaring Road.

Blood donations typically decline in the summer when schools go on break and people take vacations. In addition, stricter screening rules have left the New York Blood Center with just a two to three day supply of some blood types. In past years, no blood drives were held east of the Shinnecock Canal from Memorial Day to November 1 due to tick borne diseases on the East End. Every pint of blood is tested for babesia.

The entire donation process takes less than an hour and a single donation can be used to save multiple lives. Bring an ID and your donor card. The first year we collected 53 pints — last year 63 pints were collected at the drive. Hopefully this year we can exceed that total!

If you are between the ages of 16 and 75 and weigh at least 110 pounds, are in good health and have had no tattoos in the past 12 months, please consider donating blood during this time of extreme shortage. Your vital gift is greatly appreciated.

Those aged 16 must have parental consent.

If you have any questions about the blood drive please call Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291. If you have questions about your eligibility to donate, please call Long Island Blood Services at (800) 688-0900.

JUDY MERINGER

Shelter Island

Road safety is no joke

To the Editor:

Last week my son was driving his pickup truck along West Neck Road on a hot afternoon. Thank God he had his eyes on the road with no distractions that would have had him glance to the right.

Two young girls, somewhere between the ages of 10 and 14, were walking along the road, when one girl gave the other a quick push out into the street— “Only a joke,” she said. If my son had taken his eyes off the road for even a minute, he would have run right over her.

I called the mother of the girl who was pushed and she picked her daughter up immediately and took care of the matter at hand. Even though the girl said it was only a joke, it could have been another Shelter Island tragedy, this time to a beautiful, young Shelter Island family.

So, mothers and fathers—please explain to your children, whether walking or riding their bikes on the road, especially in the summer months — the road is no place to be fooling around, no matter how safe you think our little Island is. Just think about this. It could be your child some day!

VALERIE SHEPHERD

Shelter Island

